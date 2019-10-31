Huber Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,774 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,193,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,045 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,837 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,298.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.40. 7,087,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,579,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

