Huber Financial Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Zuora by 2,710.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,359. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. Zuora Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $24.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.87 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price target on Zuora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 38,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $607,124.14. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $166,000.64. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

