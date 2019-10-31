Huber Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.61. 812,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,103. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.15 and a 200 day moving average of $115.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $121.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

