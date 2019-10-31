Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

HUBB stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.62. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $144.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $254,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.77 per share, for a total transaction of $62,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,085.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 125.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

