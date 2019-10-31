HSBC Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for WashTec (ETR:WSU)

WashTec (ETR:WSU) has been assigned a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

WSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €61.80 ($71.86) target price on WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

ETR:WSU opened at €45.30 ($52.67) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €47.79 and a 200 day moving average of €55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $606.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47. WashTec has a 1-year low of €44.60 ($51.86) and a 1-year high of €74.40 ($86.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

