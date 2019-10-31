HSBC Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €8.20 Price Target

HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.06 ($8.21).

CBK stock opened at €5.42 ($6.31) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.18. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a one year high of €8.94 ($10.40). The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

