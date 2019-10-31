HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,632 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.33. 3,482,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,359,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

