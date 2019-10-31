Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CFO J Lindsey Alley Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $822,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $822,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

