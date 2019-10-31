Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 27,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $375,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $91,004.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chung Hyun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,170.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,827 shares of company stock valued at $718,353 over the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $14.13. 19,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,788. Hope Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $129.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.