Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.
NYSE HEP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,089. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.72.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.6725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 158.24%.
In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $115,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Holly Energy Partners Company Profile
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.
