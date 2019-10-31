Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

NYSE HEP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,089. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.6725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HEP shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $115,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

