Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HPE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,069 shares of company stock worth $7,936,415 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.