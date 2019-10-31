Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HPE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.
HPE stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.
In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,069 shares of company stock worth $7,936,415 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
