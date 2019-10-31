Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Hess by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 30,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Cfra cut Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 142,109 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $9,252,716.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,562,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,702,796.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $417,699.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,012,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.93. The company had a trading volume of 172,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,057. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 1.97. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.