Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 158 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 177.6% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in AbbVie by 7.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe bought 7,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 88,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,551. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.51.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $79.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,991,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,731. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.37. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $94.98.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.