Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,358,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,342. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

