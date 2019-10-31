Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $543,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 145.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 238,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,493,000 after purchasing an additional 141,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,725. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.45.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.