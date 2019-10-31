Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,573 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $196.70. 4,945,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,524. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.27. The stock has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.