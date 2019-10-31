Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 2,983 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,329 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.9% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 273.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,146,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,742,791. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $245.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,697.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,907.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,822 shares of company stock worth $752,845. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

