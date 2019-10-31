Heritage Way Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 62,571 Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,117,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,034. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

