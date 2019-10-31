Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.6% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 30.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 301,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.02. 4,906,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

