Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.175-1.187 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.89-3.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $12.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 69,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,145. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.48. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

