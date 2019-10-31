HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €76.00 ($88.37) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEI. Barclays set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €75.16 ($87.39).

ETR HEI traded up €0.42 ($0.49) on Thursday, reaching €66.62 ($77.47). The company had a trading volume of 847,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 1-year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company’s fifty day moving average is €65.12 and its 200-day moving average is €66.89.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

