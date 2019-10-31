Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of HTLF traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.85. 690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,341. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.99. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

In related news, CFO Bryan Mckeag bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.76 per share, with a total value of $41,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

