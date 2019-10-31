Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $31.26.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.