Head-To-Head Review: Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) & Whiting Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WLL)

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Whiting USA Trust II alerts:

This table compares Whiting USA Trust II and Whiting Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting USA Trust II $18.92 million 0.82 $18.11 million N/A N/A Whiting Petroleum $2.08 billion 0.29 $342.49 million $2.18 3.06

Whiting Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting USA Trust II.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting USA Trust II and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting USA Trust II 33.72% 119.60% 117.29% Whiting Petroleum 13.51% 0.96% 0.52%

Dividends

Whiting USA Trust II pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 72.6%. Whiting Petroleum does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Whiting USA Trust II and Whiting Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A Whiting Petroleum 3 16 5 0 2.08

Whiting Petroleum has a consensus price target of $16.57, suggesting a potential upside of 148.42%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Whiting USA Trust II.

Volatility & Risk

Whiting USA Trust II has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats Whiting USA Trust II on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whiting USA Trust II Company Profile

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2018, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 367.8 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 46 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas. Whiting USA Trust II is a subsidiary of Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 2,097 net productive wells on approximately 539,300 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 520.1 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting USA Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting USA Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.