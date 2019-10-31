Head to Head Analysis: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) vs. First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First United and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 17.18% 9.49% 0.82% Capital Bancorp 15.32% 12.89% 1.33%

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Capital Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First United and Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.38%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than First United.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of First United shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First United and Capital Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $67.33 million 2.47 $10.67 million N/A N/A Capital Bancorp $85.25 million 2.33 $12.77 million $1.02 14.21

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats First United on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, 1 call center, and 26 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and credit card lines, as well as loans to individuals comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, car loans, and boat loans. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

