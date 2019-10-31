HCP (NYSE:HCP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

HCP (NYSE:HCP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.75.

Several research firms recently commented on HCP. ValuEngine cut shares of HCP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $38.00 target price on shares of HCP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.10.

HCP stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,971. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15. HCP has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $37.93.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.65 million. HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCP will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

In other HCP news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

