HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare updated its FY19 guidance to $10.30-10.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.69. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $31,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

