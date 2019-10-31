HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 947.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $124,626.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.27.

Shares of HCA opened at $134.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.