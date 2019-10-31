HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 177.22% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
DRD opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $207.67 million, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of -0.44. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.20.
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.
Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.