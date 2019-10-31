HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 177.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

DRD opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $207.67 million, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of -0.44. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,964,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,941 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

