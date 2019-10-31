Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) Receives GBX 200.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 197.50 ($2.58).

HSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 228 ($2.98) to GBX 221 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hastings Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Hastings Group alerts:

HSTG opened at GBX 182.40 ($2.38) on Monday. Hastings Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 193.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hastings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.