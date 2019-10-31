Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD opened at $122.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. TheStreet lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

