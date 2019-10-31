Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 174 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

NYSE PH opened at $193.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.08. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $140.82 and a twelve month high of $194.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $5,801,454.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $312,868.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,024.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,479. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.