Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

