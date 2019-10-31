Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,434,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,309,144,000 after buying an additional 227,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after buying an additional 597,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Entergy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,064,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Entergy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,569,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,957,000 after purchasing an additional 556,948 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Entergy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,318,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,527,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $121.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.21. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $121.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.70.

In other Entergy news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,663,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $437,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

