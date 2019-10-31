Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 16,729 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 30.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.08 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.