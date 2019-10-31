Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $38,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,131,000 after buying an additional 2,292,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,826,000 after acquiring an additional 477,100 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $82,521,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,238,000 after acquiring an additional 335,938 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $20,487,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,707 shares in the company, valued at $33,954,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $383,115.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,743.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $33,913,303. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.48. 2,273,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,429. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $151.80 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $232.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

