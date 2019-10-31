Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total value of $983,661.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,402.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $4,951,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,537 shares of company stock worth $25,534,036. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $159.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.89.

NYSE EW traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.75. 673,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $139.64 and a 12-month high of $241.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.56 and a 200-day moving average of $201.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

