Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,145 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 42.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,021,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,747,000 after acquiring an additional 222,832 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.2% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $52.28. 328,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.