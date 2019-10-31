Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.66. 170,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.03 and a 52 week high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

