Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,941 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 40,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 32.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 283,294 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after acquiring an additional 69,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.27. 3,414,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.76. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $110.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

