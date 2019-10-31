Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 53 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 6.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 123.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 32.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $563.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $609.00 to $729.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $700.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.06.

MELI traded down $33.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $517.56. 73,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,009. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $257.52 and a twelve month high of $698.98. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $548.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.79.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

