Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.
NYSE THG traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $131.65. 12,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,928. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $137.15.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.
