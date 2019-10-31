Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

NYSE THG traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $131.65. 12,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,928. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $137.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $89,708.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,522.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $455,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,675 shares of company stock worth $1,524,725 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

