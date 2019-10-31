Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Stake Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $89,708.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,522.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $455,487.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of THG opened at $129.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.57. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.