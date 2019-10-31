Handeni Gold (OTCMKTS:HNDI) Trading Up 11.1%

Handeni Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:HNDI) was up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 4,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Handeni Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNDI)

Handeni Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the United Republic of Tanzania. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Handeni Gold Project comprising four prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 800 square kilometers located in the Handeni artisanal gold mining district, Tanga Province, the United Republic of Tanzania.

