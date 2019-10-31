Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,770 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 104.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $3,854,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 496,616 shares of company stock valued at $59,196,937 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.09. 355,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,266. The company has a market capitalization of $308.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.