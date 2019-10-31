Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 14,493 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,493 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.23% of Tech Data worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 117,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tech Data alerts:

NASDAQ:TECD traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.66. 26,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,863. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average of $101.34. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $128.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECD shares. ValuEngine raised Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price objective on Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other news, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $157,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $108,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,352,943 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.