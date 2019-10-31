Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,060 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,521. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $264.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

In other news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $393,761.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $2,450,565.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

