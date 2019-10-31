Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,485,000 after purchasing an additional 358,887 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,592,000 after purchasing an additional 212,025 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 878,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 205,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,874,000 after purchasing an additional 147,056 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.89.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.99. 6,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,120. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.97%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

