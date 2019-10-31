Hancock Whitney Corp Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Insperity by 195.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 38,197 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.26. 12,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,820. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 136.63%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on shares of Insperity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.25.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $262,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,326,000.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,618 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $248,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,909. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

