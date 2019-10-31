Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Don Macadam Sells 10,000 Shares

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Don Macadam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,800.

Don Macadam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Don Macadam sold 2,000 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$15,740.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Don Macadam sold 1,800 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$14,382.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Don Macadam sold 1,800 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$13,842.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Don Macadam sold 600 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$4,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Don Macadam sold 500 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$4,405.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Don Macadam sold 200 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$1,780.00.

Shares of HPS.A opened at C$7.87 on Thursday. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

